Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 60,000 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,398,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,993,430.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Linamar Corporation bought 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,452,332.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Linamar Corporation bought 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,319,786.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Linamar Corporation bought 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,360,280.00.

Shares of TSE:LNR traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.10. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Linamar from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

