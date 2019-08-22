Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 35,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,854. The company has a market cap of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 129,580 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

