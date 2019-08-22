Linda Price Tops $0.0005 (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Linda coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Linda has a market cap of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, BitFlip, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Nanex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

