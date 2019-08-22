Lisk (LSK) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00011893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Huobi. Lisk has a total market cap of $144.93 million and $2.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,626,639 coins and its circulating supply is 119,530,226 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinroom, Livecoin, Coindeal, Exrates, OKEx, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinbe, HitBTC, COSS, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, BitBay, Poloniex, Bit-Z, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

