LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $9.49. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 1,318 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

