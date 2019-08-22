Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $165.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen set a $200.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of LULU opened at $183.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

