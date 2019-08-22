Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.31

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and traded as high as $29.95. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

About Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

