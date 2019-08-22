Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.60

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.60 and traded as low as $52.22. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 967,409 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$57.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$44.60.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

In other news, insider Hamish Douglass purchased 420,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$60.72 ($43.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,529,724.00 ($18,106,187.23).

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

