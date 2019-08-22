Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director Chansoo Joung Buys 5,000 Shares

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,451. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $212,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $731,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

