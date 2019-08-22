Magi (XMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Magi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Magi has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Magi has a total market cap of $356,901.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Magi

Get Magi alerts:

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,035,736 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.