Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,204 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

