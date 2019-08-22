Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 9,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,920. The firm has a market cap of $236.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,062.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

