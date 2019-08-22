Maker (MKR) Price Hits $501.52 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Maker has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $501.52 or 0.04920107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and BitMart. Maker has a total market capitalization of $501.52 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinMex, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

