Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.58. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 5,370,017 shares traded.

MNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 840,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 31.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 222.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

