Marc Zenner Buys 10,000 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Marc Zenner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OSPN opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a PE ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Onespan had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Onespan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Onespan by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Onespan by 206.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

