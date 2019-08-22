MARK.SPACE (MRK) One Day Volume Tops $39,569.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and COSS. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $39,569.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MARK.SPACE alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024320 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003647 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,976,757 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARK.SPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARK.SPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.