Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 3.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

