Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.14. 125,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,689. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

