Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 22,276 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Chile ETF comprises about 1.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,264 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.