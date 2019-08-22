Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $92,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $1,179,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,543. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $126.60.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

