Marston’s (LON:MARS) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.70

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.70 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.64), with a volume of 3428625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.60 ($1.60).

Several analysts recently issued reports on MARS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt lowered Marston’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.57 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.83.

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

