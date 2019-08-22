Marten Transport, Ltd Declares None Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

