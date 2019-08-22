Mary Theresa Grabowski Sells 2,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $238,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Theresa Grabowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,414,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,572. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $1,929,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

