Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

NYSE MA traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $279.32. 122,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.