Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Materion were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $260,331.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $61.10. 1,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,640. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

