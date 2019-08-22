Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 450,000 NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 2.05% of NextCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NXTC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,274. NextCure Inc has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

