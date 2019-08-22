Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $538.05 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,200 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 24.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $538,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.26. 7,338,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,440,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $453.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.96.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

