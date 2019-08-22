MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.50

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 19050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 million and a PE ratio of -49.55.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

