MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 310,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

