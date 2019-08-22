MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $387,274.46 in Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

