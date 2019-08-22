McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

MUX stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 141.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

