MCF Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 68,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

