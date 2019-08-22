MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,033.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 258,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,335,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.