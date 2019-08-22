MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 16,094 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 297.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,600,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,361,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,029,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 6,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

