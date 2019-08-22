MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.16 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:WYND traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 13,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

