McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.17

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.17 and last traded at $148.78, with a volume of 19426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.49.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,704 shares of company stock worth $625,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McKesson by 27.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

