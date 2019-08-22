McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

NYSE DIS opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

