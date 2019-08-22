McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,578 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

