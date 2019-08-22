MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,792.00 and $1,264.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 289,117,031 coins and its circulating supply is 289,116,594 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

