Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2,565.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

