Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $693,000 Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. AI Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 3.7% during the second quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 180,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 48.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 57,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AES by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AES by 115.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 293,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 156,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

