Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,398 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,001,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,320,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after buying an additional 1,964,977 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $35.29 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

