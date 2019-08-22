Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, CFO William George III acquired 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,572.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,980. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.