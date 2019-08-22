Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,402 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $186,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 29.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,863,000 after purchasing an additional 98,432 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $651.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.63.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $622.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -757.93 and a beta of 1.76. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.58.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.