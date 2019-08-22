Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.59. 1,930,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

