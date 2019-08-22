MESG Hits Market Cap of $882,846.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One MESG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex. In the last week, MESG has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. MESG has a total market capitalization of $882,846.00 and $204,825.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00267974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01327342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,904,106 tokens. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official website is mesg.com. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

