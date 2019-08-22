Metal Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004297 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Kyber Network. Metal has a market cap of $20.56 million and $37.93 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,983,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

