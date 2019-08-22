Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.50

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 14935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,629.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

