Metronome (MET) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Metronome has a market cap of $6.14 million and $89,395.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00006434 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00266538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.01326996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021723 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,219,387 coins and its circulating supply is 9,457,263 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

