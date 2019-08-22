Michael J. Losenegger Sells 1,500 Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $207.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. First Business Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 576.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 87.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

